Pieces coming together for Wolves as grapplers head to postseason

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Seniors were celebrated as the Clarkston Varsity Wrestling hosted their second quad on Saturday.

The Wolves finished the day going 2-1 with senior Grady Castle winning his three matches with pins and Drew Stark winning his three matches which included two pins.

“It was a good collaborative effort from all the seniors,” said Brian Gibbs, head coach.

The Wolves won their match against Warren Woods-Tower, 37-33.

Mitchell Murray opened the scoring with a void in the 103-pound weight class. Drew Stark also won his match with a void in the 285-pound weight class.

Ashton Anderson (135) posted a win over Gavin Shoobridge with a fall, 3:56. Grady Castle and Collin Trevino also had falls. Castle (152) pinned Mathew Booth, 3:04; and Trevino (215) pinned Jeffry Boyd, 1:46.

Darian Shelton (130) won his match by major decision, 9-0, against Justin Pinks and Logan Miracle (160) had a 3-1 win over Dominic Johnson in overtime.

The Wolves posted a 54-23 win over Grand Blanc.

Four matches were won with falls, beginning with Stark against Caleb Eggert, 36 seconds. Ashton Anderson had his fall against Brady Tomlinson, 46 seconds; Cayden Strong (135) against Tim Frank, 3;53; and Castle against Chloe Eggert, ten seconds.

Gabriel Gipe (135) posted a11-4 win against Ryan Madison and John Lord (171) had a 3-1 win over Owen Turnbow.

Andrew Zarzycki (140), Hayden Payne (189), Miracle and Trevino won their matches with voids.

The Wolves lost their match against Hudson, 49-28.

“Hudson has been in the Division 4 finals the past 12 years,” Gibbs said. “It’s a very well coached team and they have a good system in place. We knew it would be a good dual, a few things went the other way and we ended up losing. It was definitely a good team we lost to.”

Murray won his match with a void.

Auggie Anderson (125) had a fall against Austin Marry, 2:34.

Castle and Stark had pins over their opponents. Castle (160) won his match over Logan Ryan, 1:32; and Stark over Gage Coombs, 24 seconds.

John Lord (189) had a 11-3 major decision over Logan Sallows.

The Wolves went 2-1 on Wednesday at Brighton.

“Wednesday was great,” Gibbs said. “I am proud of everyone for sticking to the game plan and executing on all levels.”

They won their match against Crestwood High School, 51-25 to close the night. Auggie Anderson opened the scoring with a fall over Hassan Chehab in the 125-pound weight class.

More pins came from Cayden Strong over Fadel Hachouche in the 135-pound weight class, 1:30; Collin Trevino (215) over Mo Beydoun, 55 seconds; and Drew Stark (285) over Ali Adwan, 33 seconds.

Gabriel Gipe (145) won by major decision with a 15-3 score over Amer Jaafer while Logan Miracle (152) had a techical fall against Jelel Muflahi, 16-0.

Ethan Lefevre (140), Grady Castle (160) and John Lord (171) won with voids.

The Wolves won their match against Brighton, 39-36. Brady Vogt (112) opened with a fall over Mike Bastianelli, 1:47.

Other Wolves to post wins with falls were Auggie Anderson over Colin Jewel, 48 seconds; Miracle over Antonio Nauss, 3:27; and Castle over Carson Plum, 1:19.

Ashton Anderson won with a major decision, 13-3, over Travis Richardson in the 135-pound weight class.

Hayden Payne (189) had a technical fall over Austin Courneya, 24-9.

Clarkston lost to Detroit Catholic Central, 62-12.

“We had a tough loss to Detroit Catholic Central, who has been eight times state champs in the last 11 years,” Gibbs said. “They are up there in the national rankings. A tough loss to them but bouncing back and beating Brighton right after that – they are a with top five team in Division 1. It was a huge win for us.”

Ashton Anderson earned six points with a fall over Mason Stewart in the 130-pound weight class, 4:57.

Castle won his match against Christian Werner, 8-2; and Trevino won his match against Michael Ramirez, 3-1.

Clarkston heads to Macomb Dakota this Thursday and Richmond on Saturday to wrap the regular season.

“Things are starting to come together,” said Gibbs. “We are getting all the pieces into place. Things are getting together at the right time.”

The Wolves head to Waterford Kettering to start the post-season, March 17. They will compete against Troy in the team district semifinal. The winner moves on to compete against the Kettering/Waterford Mott winner. The meet begins at 5 p.m.