Pool success showing glimpse of ‘a normal year’

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Zach Yamanoha finished as Senior of the Meet at the OAA Blue Division Meet at Clarkston High School, Feb. 23-25.

He also had first-place finishes in the 100-yard butterfly in the time of 53.11; and in the 200-yard IM, 2:02.59 as the Clarkston Boys Swim and Dive team finished the meet in third place with 370 points.

“It was a great meet,” said Amber Miller, head coach. “It’s always great to get together. It felt like a normal year for the first time again. It’s great to get back to that. We value it and appreciate being able to get together with the whole OAA Blue.”

Andrew Musson finished All-League in the 200-yard IM while Lucas Breeden, Michael George and James Lazar finished All-League in diving.

In individual events, in the 50-yard freestyle, Owen Guzal finished in fourth place in the time of 23.58; Charles Rowe, 13th, 26.57; 100-yard butterfly, Yamanoha, first, 53.11; Craig Popiolek, eighth, 1:07.77; Diego Cordoba, 13th, 1:25.02; 100-yard freestyle, Owen Guzal, tenth, 53.72; Benjamin Guzal, 14th, 57.12; 100-yard backstroke, Benjamin Guzal, seventh, 1:05.37; Trent Schmeling, 15th, 1:12.98; Popiolek, 16th, 1:13.23; 100-yard breaststroke, Canyon Roodbeen, sixth, 1:09.17; Rowe, ninth, 1:14.70; 200-yard freestyle, Roodbeen, fourth, 1:58.54; Jeffrey Ellingsworth, tenth, 2:04.29; Schmeling, 16th, 2:22.24; 200-yard IM, Yamanoha, first, 2:02.59; Andrew Musson, third, 2:13.16; Cordoba, 11th, 3:02.78; 500-yard freestyle, Musson, third, 5:22.32; Ellingsworth, seventh, 5:39.38; Andrew Craig, ninth, 6:21.33; and Matthew Boor, 12th, 6:41.67.

“We did fantastic,” Miller said. “We had time drops we weren’t expecting that just came out of nowhere. Great races. They really just poured their heart and souls into the meet.”

For relays, the team of Yamanoha, Roodbeen, Musson and Owen Guzal finished in third place in the 200-yard medley in the time of 1:46.42; and in the 400-yard freestyle, 3:31.66. The team of Rowe, Popiolek, Ellingsworth and Benjamin Guzal finished in fourth place in the 200-yard freesyle relay, 1:44.59.

For 1-meter diving, Michael George finished in first place with a score of 326.10 after 11 dives. Breeden finished in second place with 288.25 points; Lazar, third, 220.55; and Jonathan George, fourth, 218.80.

Farmington finished as league champions in first place with 554 points. Troy Athens finished in second place with 393 points; North Farmington, fourth, 308; Southfield and Avondale, tied for five, 86; Ferndale, seventh, 81; and Harper Woods, eighth, one.

“It was a nice tight race between us and Troy Athens there for a little bit,” said Miller. “It’s a good season.”

The Wolves sent all four divers to the Division 1 Region 2 dive meet at Lake Orion last Thursday.

Michael George qualified for the state finals as he finished in fifth place with 321.40 points.

Breeden finished in 18th place with 182 points after the semifinals round. Jonathan George finished in 25th place with 92.60 points and James Lazar, 26th place with 91.70 points after preliminaries.

Yamanoha and Michael George head to the MHSAA Division 1 Boys Swim and Dive State Finals at Holland Aquatics this Friday and Saturday.