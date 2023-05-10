Powered by determination, rubber ducks

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Clarkston Girls Varsity Lacrosse took down the West Bloomfield Lakers for their first win of the season on May 1, 7-5.

“It was very exciting,” said Melanie Alnaraie, head coach. “The girls deserved it. They have worked really hard for it. They wanted it and they showed how much they wanted it – that’s why we got that win.”

Senior Ainsley Gothard, senior Vanessa Micallef and junior Giana Kraatz each scored two goals during the game. Freshman Sydney Fischer scored one goal. Junior Bella Brykailo had ten saves in the net.

Alnaraie added the win-loss record doesn’t show how much progress and growth the players have made not only during the season but also from game to game.

“The girls have made a lot of progress,” she said. “We are starting with a team where a lot of girls are new, a lot of girls haven’t played. We had girls on the youth team and even on varsity that really didn’t see the field that much. Seeing them progress as much as they have has been really rewarding as a coach.”

Alnaraie shared what is also rewarding is the players’ motivation.

“The girls have been very determined from day one even being on a losing streak,” she said. “I think it has to do with the captains especially. They are really good at motivating and leading the team. A lot of the girls look up to the captains. We were on a losing streak for a while, but the girls never lost hope. They were still pushing to do the very best that they could, and that’s something hard as a coach to teach girls how to want to win. I can teach any girl how to pick up a stick and learn the rules of the game. When you have a team that’s dedicated and motivated on their own, that’s a coach’s dream. I have that this year in every one of the girls.”

The team began picking MVPs after the first few games. The MVPs receive a rubber ducky as a prize and get a shout out on the team’s Instagram.

“It’s something that has motivated the girls to do their very best,” Alnaraie said.

MVPs in the win over West Bloomfield were Brykailo and Fischer.

The Wolves lost their game against Walled Lake Northern on Friday, 11-4.

They finished the week with a loss to Cass Tech on Saturday, 18-8. Gothard led with five goals with four in the first half. Senior Destiny Daniels had two goals and Fischer had one goal. MVPs were Kraatz and junior Anna Reineck.

Clarkston (1-10) opened the week against Troy on Monday. They head to Henry Ford on Wednesday.

They host Notre Dame Prep during Senior Night on Friday. Both games begin at 7 p.m.