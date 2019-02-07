Practice pays off

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Wolves continued their reign on the OAA Red league as they posted a 69-45 win over West Bloomfield last Friday.

“It was great to put two halves together,” said Tim Wasilk, head coach for Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball. “We will enjoy the success we had tonight. It’s tough for both teams missing school this week. The game did look sluggish at times on both ends. I am glad this break is over, and we can get back to school and focus on school and basketball.”

It was a slow start to the night as Clarkston missed scoring on multiple attempts. The Lakers started the scoring with a basket from Shamar Mathews.

Freshman Keegan Wasilk brought the Wolves in to the lead with the first 3-pointer of the night.

Freshman Fletcher Loyer followed it with another 3-pointer, his first of nine for the game.

The Wolves 11-point run continued with a basket from senior Jacob Jensen and another 3-pointer from Loyer before West Bloomfield scored on their own 3-pointer from Kipras Blazevicius.

Loyer closed the first quarter with a pair of field goals and one point on the free throw line to put the score, 22-12.

The Wolves opened the second half leading by ten points, 35-25, and kept the momentum going by keeping the Lakers to seven points in the third quarter with defense led by junior Matt Nicholson.

“Matt did a good job defensively in the second half when they were driving by stepping over, blocking shots, getting rebounds and leading our break,” said Wasilk.

Loyer led with 31 points and had three rebounds. He scored on nine field goals.

“He is in the gym all the time. It doesn’t surprise me,” said Wasilk. “He has spent so much time after practice, practicing shots.”

He added with shooting that much it just becomes natural.

The nine field goals ties him in second place with his brother, Foster, in Clarkston Boys Basketball history for most 3-pointers made during a game. Nick Tatu holds first place with 12 during a win against Troy in 2012.

Nicholson had 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks. Wasilk had nine points, five assists, four rebounds; junior Cole Donchez had five points, four rebounds, three steals; freshman Mike DePillo had four points, four rebounds, one block, Jensen had two points, seven assists, two steals; and senior Desmond Mills-Bradley had two points and four assists.

The Wolves (13-2, 8-0 OAA Red) have three more weeks until district playoffs begin on Feb. 25.

“Our district is very competitive,” said Wasilk. “We know districts is not going to be a cakewalk, but we plan to play better than we did tonight. We’ll take care of these three weeks and look a little bit at districts to get ourselves ready to go. We have to take care of our league first.”

They opened the week against North Farmington. They head to Troy on Friday and head to Carman Ainsworth on Tuesday. JV begins at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.