Public Notice: City of the Village of Clarkston regular meeting minutes Feb. 26, 2024

City of the Village of Clarkston

Artemus M. Pappas Village Hall

375 Depot Road

Clarkston, Michigan 48346

02.26.2024 Regular City Council Final Minutes

Call To Order

Call To Order The regular session meeting of the City of the Village of Clarkston City Council was called to order by Mayor Wylie at 7:00 P.M.

Pledge Of Allegiance

Mayor Wylie led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Roll Call

Council Members Present: Sue Wylie, Mayor, Laura Rodgers, Mayor Pro Tem, Gary Casey, Amanda Forte, Mark Lamphier, Ted Quisenberry, and Peg Roth.

Council Members Absent: None

Others Present: Jonathan Smith, City Manager, Karen A. DeLorge, City Clerk, Tom Ryan, City Attorney, Oakland County Sheriff Sergeant John Ashley.

Others Absent:

Approval Of Agenda – Motion

Motioned by Roth, supported by Rodgers, to approve the agenda as presented – All Ayes.

MOTION CARRIED 7-0

Public Comments

Chet Pardee – Letter

Resident Name not given – Spoke.

Peg Roth – Spoke.

FYI

None

Sheriff Report for January 2024

Presented by Sergeant John Ashley, Oakland County Sheriff.

City Manager Report 2.26.2024

Presented by Jonathan Smith, City Manager

The City Manager Report provided the following updates:

Status of “Placemaking” Grant Application

Possible Development of the Waldon & Main Property

Motion: Acceptance Of Consent Agenda as Presented 2.26.2024

Motioned by Rodgers, supported by Quisenberry to approve the Consent Agenda. VOTE: All Aye.

MOTION CARRIED 7-0

Old Business:

a. Motion: Motioned by Roth and Seconded by Forte to appoint City Manager Jonathan Smith to the Election Commission, Fulfilling the role of the City Officer, Effective immediately, replacing Evelyn Bihl. Vote: All Aye.

MOTION CARRIED 7-0

New Business:

a. Discussion: IPW Water Filters – Presentation given by IPW Sales Reps

b. Resolution: Be it resolved by Forte and Seconded by Roth that the City of the Village of Clarkston hereby authorizes the City Manager to contact with Otto Tree Service to complete the removal of all tree branches and logs in the Depot Park Staging area at a not-to-exceed cost of $11,550 to be paid from the Professional & Contractual Services budget (401-901-805.001).

Roll Call Vote: All Ayes – Casey, Forte, Lamphier, Quisenberry, Rodgers, Roth, and Wylie

Resolution is Adopted 7-0

c. Motion: By Quisenberry and Seconded by Forte to expand the use of virtual meeting participation and Independence Television recordings as a means of increasing meeting transparency in the City. Smith asked to bring a status update to council in May. Vote: All Aye.

Motion Carried 7-0

d. Resolution: Be it Resolved by Rodgers and Seconded by Casey that the City of the Village of Clarkston hereby authorizes the City Attorney to prepare draft proposals for Building and Ordinance Enforcement Citation Ability and for a Social Media Policy and then return to Council for approval prior to implementation.

Roll Call Vote: All Ayes – Casey, Forte, Lamphier, Quisenberry, Rodgers, Roth and Wylie

Resolution is Adopted 7-0

Adjourn

Motion by Forte, supported by Roth to adjourn the regular City Council Meeting at 9:00 p.m. – All Ayes,

Motion Carried: 7-0.

Respectfully Submitted by Karen DeLorge, City Clerk.