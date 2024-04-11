Public Notice: Clarkston City Council regular meeting minutes, March 25, 2024

City of the Village of Clarkston
Artemus M. Pappas Village Hall
375 Depot Road
Clarkston, Michigan 48346
3.25.2024 City Council Regular Final Meeting Minutes
Call To Order
Call To Order The regular session meeting of the City of the Village of Clarkston City Council was called to order by Mayor Wylie at 7:00 P.M.
Pledge Of Allegiance
Mayor Wylie led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roll Call
Council Members Present: Sue Wylie, Mayor, Laura Rodgers, Mayor Pro Tem, Gary Casey, Mark Lamphier, and Peg Roth.
Council Members Absent: Amanda Forte & Ted Quisenberry
Others Present: Jonathan Smith, City Manager, Karen A. DeLorge, City Clerk,
Others Absent: Tom Ryan, City Attorney, Oakland County Sheriff Sergeant John Ashley.
Approval Of Agenda – Motion
Motioned by Rodgers, supported by Roth, to approve the agenda as presented – All Ayes.
Motion Carried: 5-0
Public Comments
None
FYI
Mayor Wylie reminded everyone about the 2024 NoHaz Event Dates.
Roth: 2024 Pinwheels for Prevention
Roth: Clarkston Schools Art Connection – Artwork will be on display downtown Clarkston
Sheriff Report for February 2024
Reviewed
City Manager Report 3.25.2024
Presented by City Manager Jonathan Smith
The City Manager Report provided the following updates:
- Michigan Municipal League’s Capital Convention
- Depot Park Staging Area Cleanup
Motion: Acceptance Of Consent Agenda as Presented 3.25.2024
Motioned by Lamphier, supported by Casey to approve the Consent Agenda. VOTE: All Aye.
Motion Carried: 5-0
Unfinished Business:
Discussion: Follow-up on the March 11 Public Hearing on potential Depot Park changes – Discussed by Council
New Business:
a. Resolution: Request to waive the $200 Park Rental fee for the 2024 Harmony in the Park event. TABLED UNTIL CITY COUNCIL MEETING 4.8.2024. VOTE: All Ayes
Resolution Tabled
b. Discussion: Handicap parking in the City – Council discussed possible options for more handicap parking spaces.
c. Motioned by Wylie and Seconded by Roth to appoint Wylie, Casey and Derek Werner to a City Manager Performance Review committee. VOTE: All Ayes
Motion Carried: 5-0
d. Motioned by Roth and Seconded by Casey to designate Otto Tree Service of Waterford, MI as the City’s Preferred Vendor for tree removal work. VOTE: All Ayes
Motion Carried: 5-0
e. Discussion: “See me Flags” for possible use at crosswalks in the City – Council discussed flags being implemented for main street crosswalks.
Adjourn
Motion by Roth, supported by Rodgers to adjourn the regular City Council Meeting at 8:15 p.m. – All Ayes,
Motion Carried: 5-0.
Respectfully Submitted by Karen DeLorge, City Clerk