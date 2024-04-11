Public Notice: Clarkston City Council regular meeting minutes, March 25, 2024

Connect on Linked in

City of the Village of Clarkston

Artemus M. Pappas Village Hall

375 Depot Road

Clarkston, Michigan 48346

3.25.2024 City Council Regular Final Meeting Minutes

Call To Order

Call To Order The regular session meeting of the City of the Village of Clarkston City Council was called to order by Mayor Wylie at 7:00 P.M.

Pledge Of Allegiance

Mayor Wylie led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Roll Call

Council Members Present: Sue Wylie, Mayor, Laura Rodgers, Mayor Pro Tem, Gary Casey, Mark Lamphier, and Peg Roth.

Council Members Absent: Amanda Forte & Ted Quisenberry

Others Present: Jonathan Smith, City Manager, Karen A. DeLorge, City Clerk,

Others Absent: Tom Ryan, City Attorney, Oakland County Sheriff Sergeant John Ashley.

Approval Of Agenda – Motion

Motioned by Rodgers, supported by Roth, to approve the agenda as presented – All Ayes.

Motion Carried: 5-0

Public Comments

None

FYI

Mayor Wylie reminded everyone about the 2024 NoHaz Event Dates.

Roth: 2024 Pinwheels for Prevention

Roth: Clarkston Schools Art Connection – Artwork will be on display downtown Clarkston

Sheriff Report for February 2024

Reviewed

City Manager Report 3.25.2024

Presented by City Manager Jonathan Smith

The City Manager Report provided the following updates:

Michigan Municipal League’s Capital Convention

Depot Park Staging Area Cleanup

Motion: Acceptance Of Consent Agenda as Presented 3.25.2024

Motioned by Lamphier, supported by Casey to approve the Consent Agenda. VOTE: All Aye.

Motion Carried: 5-0

Unfinished Business:

Discussion: Follow-up on the March 11 Public Hearing on potential Depot Park changes – Discussed by Council

New Business:

a. Resolution: Request to waive the $200 Park Rental fee for the 2024 Harmony in the Park event. TABLED UNTIL CITY COUNCIL MEETING 4.8.2024. VOTE: All Ayes

Resolution Tabled

b. Discussion: Handicap parking in the City – Council discussed possible options for more handicap parking spaces.

c. Motioned by Wylie and Seconded by Roth to appoint Wylie, Casey and Derek Werner to a City Manager Performance Review committee. VOTE: All Ayes

Motion Carried: 5-0

d. Motioned by Roth and Seconded by Casey to designate Otto Tree Service of Waterford, MI as the City’s Preferred Vendor for tree removal work. VOTE: All Ayes

Motion Carried: 5-0

e. Discussion: “See me Flags” for possible use at crosswalks in the City – Council discussed flags being implemented for main street crosswalks.

Adjourn

Motion by Roth, supported by Rodgers to adjourn the regular City Council Meeting at 8:15 p.m. – All Ayes,

Motion Carried: 5-0.

Respectfully Submitted by Karen DeLorge, City Clerk