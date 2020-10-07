Public Notice: Clarkston Mill ponds

NOTICE OF DETERMINATION
OF PRACTICABILITY
FOR IMPROVEMENTS TO
CLARKSTON MILL PONDS
Notice is hereby given that at a Public Hearing held on September 22, 2020, the Lake Improvement Board for the Clarkston Mill Ponds, by resolution, determined that the proposed program consisting of aquatic plant management (surveys and treatments), goose control, permits, administration and contingency over a one-year period (2021) was practical and approved the program’s estimated annual cost of $10,695.
This Notice of Determination is sent pursuant to the provisions of Act 451 of the Public Acts of 1994, as amended, Part 309.
Clarkston Mill Ponds Lake Improvement Board
Oakland County, Michigan
Publish: 09-30-2020 and 10-07-2020
