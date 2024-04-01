Public Notice: Hillview Estate water system maintenance, April 8

Independence Township will be conducting hydrant flushing on the Hillview Estate’s water system on Monday, April 8, 2024. This work will be performed between the hours of 7:30 A.M. – 5:30 P.M. Customers may experience some discolored water. Please run cold water to clear your lines and avoid doing laundry until the water is clear. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your cooperation. For further information contact the DPW at 248-625-8222.