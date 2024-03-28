Public Notice: Independence Township Board of Trustees regular/closed session meeting agenda, April 2, 2024

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

REGULAR / CLOSED SESSION MEETING AGENDA

DATE AND TIME: April 2, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Independence Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

C. ROLL CALL

G. PUBLIC HEARING: None

H. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:

Presentation: FLOCK Camera System (Jose Aliaga, Supervisor) Presentation: Sashabaw Crossing Report from Nowak & Fraus (Jose Aliaga, Supervisor)

I. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None

Request to Approve the Board of Trustees Regular/Closed Session Meeting Minutes of March 19, 2024 (Cari J.
Neubeck, Clerk)

Neubeck, Clerk)

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

6483 WALDON CENTER DRIVE CLARKSTON, MICHIGAN 48346

Board of Trustees: Regular / Closed Session Meeting
April 2, 2024

April 2, 2024 Request to Approve the March 26, 2024 Check Run Including ACH ($1,021,488.08) and Ratify the March 15,

2024 Payroll ($315,595.65), the March 28, 2024 Payroll ($334,095.83) and the January 2024 EFT/ACH/Wire

Activity ($3,819,986.56) (Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk)

Capital Projects (Rick Yaeger, Budget and Operations Analyst) Request to Approve 2024 Budget Amendment #7: Accept Quote and Waive Procurement Policy – 2024 Road

Chloride Program (Jose Aliaga, Supervisor) Request to Approve 2024 Budget Amendment #8: Pull Unspent 2023 ARPA Funds into 2024 and Re-Allocate

Unused ARPA Funds (Rick Yaeger, Budget and Operations Analyst) Request to Accept Fire Department Quote for Station Alerting System (Dave Piché, Fire Chief) Request to Adopt Resolution No. 2024-005 to Approve 2024-2027 Fire Dispatch Service Agreement with the

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and Approve 2024 Budget Amendment #9 (Dave Piché, Fire Chief)

M. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: Closed Session: Request to Enter Closed Session to Discuss a Confidential Legal Opinion(s) Pursuant to the

Michigan Open Meetings Act, MCL 15.268(h) and MCL 15.243(1)(g) regarding Potential Liquor License Policy

Change and/or Township Ordinance Amendment and Intergovernmental Law Enforcement Services Agreement

(Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk)

N. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS: Minutes: Residential Open Space Advisory Committee – February 14, 2024

O. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS

P. ADJOURNMENT