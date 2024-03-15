Public Notice: Independence Township Board regular meeting minutes, March 5, 2024

Connect on Linked in

CALL TO ORDER: 6:00 P.M.

APPROVED: Agenda as Presented

APPROVED Consent Agenda as Presented

Board of Trustees Regular/Closed Session Meeting Minutes of February 20, 2024 February 26, 2024 Check Run Including ACH ($650,371.96) and Ratify the February 16, 2024 Payroll ($317,209.39)

The following motions were made and passed:

APPROVE: Purchase of Gravel from RCOC for a not to Exceed Amount of $100,000.00 and 2024 Budget Amendment #2 as Presented

APPROVE: 2024 Budget Amendment #3 as Presented

APPOINT: Board and Committee Members to the Residential Open Space Advisory Committee: Gerald Fisher, Kevin Rosneck, Bill Scarborough

ADJOURNED: 7:45 P.M.

Respectfully Submitted,

Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC II / CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, March 20, 2024