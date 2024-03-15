Public Notice: Independence Township Board regular meeting minutes, March 5, 2024

APPROVED: Agenda as Presented
APPROVED Consent Agenda as Presented
- Board of Trustees Regular/Closed Session Meeting Minutes of February 20, 2024
- February 26, 2024 Check Run Including ACH ($650,371.96) and Ratify the February 16, 2024 Payroll ($317,209.39)
The following motions were made and passed:
APPROVE: Purchase of Gravel from RCOC for a not to Exceed Amount of $100,000.00 and 2024 Budget Amendment #2 as Presented
APPROVE: 2024 Budget Amendment #3 as Presented
APPOINT: Board and Committee Members to the Residential Open Space Advisory Committee: Gerald Fisher, Kevin Rosneck, Bill Scarborough
ADJOURNED: 7:45 P.M.
Respectfully Submitted,
Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC II / CMC
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, March 20, 2024