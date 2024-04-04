Public Notice: Independence Township, May 7, Public Hearing, drinking water system improvements

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

DRINKING WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS

2025 DRINKING WATER STATE REVOLVING FUND (DWSRF) PROJECT PLAN

A Public Hearing will be held by the Charter Township of Independence Board of Trustees in the Township Hall Meeting Room, 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, Michigan 48346 beginning at 6:00PM on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, for the purpose of presenting and receiving comment on the FY2025 DWSRF Project Plan for the Maybee Road Watermain Extension and Deerwood WSSN Watermain Connection projects.

A copy of the proposed Project Plan will be available for public review at the meeting and will be available on the Township website by April 15, 2024. Comments can be expressed at the Public Hearing or written comments and questions can be directed to the attention of the Township Supervisor at the above address or by email to supervisor@indtwp.com no later than 4:00pm on the Thursday before the meeting. Questions may also be directed to the Township Clerk by phone at (248) 625-5111. Persons with disabilities needing accommodations for effective participation in this meeting should contact the Township Clerk (248) 625-5111 at least two working days in advance of the meeting. An attempt will be made to make reasonable accommodations.

For those who wish to participate in the meeting virtually, please see the Township website for virtual meeting details at: https://www.indtwp.com/.

Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk

Charter Township of Independence

PUBLISHED: April 10, 2024 – Clarkston News

POSTED on Website: April 15, 2024