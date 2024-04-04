Public Notice: Independence Township regular meeting minutes, April 2

SYNOPSIS

ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

APRIL 2, 2024 – Regular/CLOSED SESSION Meeting

CALL TO ORDER: 6:00 P.M.

ROLL CALL

APPROVED: Agenda as Presented

PRESENTATIONS

FLOCK Camera System Sashabaw Crossing Report from Nowak & Fraus

APPROVED Consent Agenda as Presented

Request to Approve the Board of Trustees Regular/Closed Session Meeting Minutes of March 19, 2024 Request to Approve the March 26, 2024 Check Run Including ACH ($1,021,488.08) and Ratify the March 15, 2024 Payroll ($315,595.65), the March 28, 2024 Payroll ($334,095.83) and the January 2024 EFT/ACH/Wire Activity ($3,819,986.56)

The following motions were made and passed:

APPROVE: Consent Agenda as presented

AMEND: Striking Item #2 (Motion #2023-03-048) from the Unspent 2023 Funds into 2024 for various Approved Capital Projects list

APPROVE: 2024 Budget Amendment #6 as amended

APPROVE: To waive the Township’s Procurement, Petty Cash, and Credit Card Policy Section 3. Standards for Procurement, 3.2 Procurement Procedures, p-3 Purchases and Contracts from $10,001.00 and up requiring comparative price quotations and accept the quote received from the Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) to provide 2024 Road Chloride Services for Township gravel roads which includes five (5) applications in an amount not exceed $66,655.00 and approve 2024 Budget Amendment #7 as presented

APPROVE: Re-allocation of unused 2023 ARPA funds to the specified projects and approve 2024 Budget Amendment #8 as presented

ACCEPT: Quote from Bryx, Inc. at 59 Halstead Street, Rochester, New York, 14610 for the purchase of station alerting systems at Fire Stations #1, 2, 3 in an amount not to exceed $134,555.00 and authorize the Supervisor sign as the representative of the Township

ADOPT: Resolution No. 2024-005 to approve the 2024 – 2027 Fire Dispatch Service Agreement by and between the County of Oakland and the Charter Township of Independence and authorize the Township Clerk to certify and file same

APPROVE: 2024 Budget Amendment #9 as presented

CLOSED SESSION: Pursuant to MCL 15.268(h) and MCL 15.243(1)(g), to Discuss Written Legal Opinions

ADJOURNED: 8:54 P.M.

Respectfully Submitted,

Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC II / CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, April 10, 2024