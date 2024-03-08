Public Notice: Independence Township Zoning Board of Appeals regular meeting agenda, April 3, 2024

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

REGULAR MEETING

AGENDA

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Independence Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346

NEW BUSINESS: Case #24-003, Jim & Gloria Licata, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) total variances 1) A 6.1 foot front yard variance from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 and 2) A 4.6 foot side yard variance from Section 13.05(B) in order to construct a new home on an existing nonconforming lot of record, 4591 Ennismore Dr., Parcle #08-34-386-021, R-1A Single Family Residential. Case 24-004, Eugene English, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) total variances; 1) A variance from 5.06(A)(4) in order to construct an accessory structure in front of the home and, 2) A 40 foot side yard variance from Section 5.06(A)(3), Table 5.06-1, both in order to construct a new accessory structure, 7950 Dixie Hwy., Parcel #08-19-301-005, R-1R Rural Residential. Case #24-005, Heather Henika, Petitioner, Requesting: Three (3) total variances, 1) A 3.163 square foot lot area variance for Parcel A, 2) A 227.79 foot lot width variance for Parcel A and, 3) A 3.005 square foot lot area variance for Parcel B, all from Section 4.18(D), Table 4.18 in order to create a lot split, 5529 & 5541 Sashabaw Rd., Parcel #08-27-300-036, C-2 Planned Shopping Center..

