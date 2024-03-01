Public Notice: Synopsis, Independence Twp., FEBRUARY 20, 2024 – Regular / Closed Session Meeting

SYNOPSIS

ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

FEBRUARY 20, 2024 – Regular / CLOSED SESSION Meeting

CALL TO ORDER: 6:00 P.M.

APPROVED: Agenda as Amended

APPROVED Consent Agenda as Presented

Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of February 6, 2024 5310 Vehicle Lease Agreement: Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) 2023 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Service Contract with Clarkston Area Youth Assistance (CAYA) Bid: Fireworks for 2024 Independence Fest Performance Resolution No. 2024-003 for Municipalities: 2024 Annual Permit for Work on State Trunkline Right-of-Way

The following motions were made and passed:

APPROVE: February 13, 2024 Check Run Including ACH ($1,124,296.49) Ratify the February 2, 2024 Payroll ($311,310.71) and the December 2023 EFT/ACH/Wire Activity

ACCEPT: NOTA Pilot Program Update and Follow Legal’s Recommendation to Obtain a Separate Agreement with North Oakland Transportation Authority (NOTA), wherein the Pilot Program Terms, Representations and Promises as to Services and Funding are Set Forth with Greater Specificity and Direct Legal to Draft an Agreement between Independence Township and NOTA and Present it to the Board for Approval at a Future Meeting

CLOSED SESSION: Pursuant to MCL 15.243(1)(g), to Discuss Written Legal Opinions

ADJOURNED: 8:12 P.M.

Respectfully Submitted,

Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC II / CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, March 6, 2024