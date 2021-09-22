Racers place at first league meet, ready for second dash

Clarkston High School Cross Country teams competed in the first OAA Red Jamboree at Lake Orion High School, Sept. 14.

The boys finished in fourth place with a score of 97.

Senior Joey Taverna led the team finishing in fifth place in the time of 17:25.4. The top five runners also included sophomore Bryce Nowik in 14th place in the time of 18:21.5; sophomore Andrew Floros, 16th, 18:27.9; freshman Sam King, 19:22.8; and sophomore Matthew Boor, 37th, 19:26.1.

Lake Orion finished in first place with 17. Oxford took second place with 47; Rochester Adams, third, 96; Troy, fifth, 99; and Birmingham Seaholm, sixth, 163.

The girls team finished fourth place with a score of 94. Sophomore Alexandra Brigham led the team as she finished in second place in the time of 19:58.9. The top five runners also included senior Mackenzie Montigano in 19th place in the time of 22:04.4; junior Rebekah Wilson, 22nd, 22:12.9; junior Cate Cotter, 24th, 22:23.8; and sophomore Kennedy Mareches, 30th, 22:54.9.

Oxford finished in first place with 33. Troy took second with 61; Rochester Adams, third, 87; Birmingham Seaholm and Lake Orion tied for fifth, 113.

The girls team finished in sixth place out of 20 teams in the varsity race in the Rambling Rock XC Invitational, Sept. 11.

The top five runners were Brigham in 17th place in the time of 19:37.8; Cotter, 35th, 20:38.7; Montigano, 50th, 21:02.1; Wilson, 51st, 21:02.6; and sophomore Anna Reineck, 71st, 21:34.4.

The boys finished in tenth place in the varsity race out of 19 teams with 252 points.

The top five runners were Taverna in 11th place in the time of 16:28.2; Nowik, 34th, 17:16; Floros, 36th, 17:22.6; senior Hunter Bogar, 95th, 18:38.3; and King, 99th, 18:44.3.

The varsity runners compete in the Jackson Invitational this Saturday.

The teams head to the second OAA Jamboree at Bloomer Park in Rochester on Tuesday, September 28.