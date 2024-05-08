Ralph Orlando, 96

Ralph Orlando, age 96, of Lapeer, passed away on April 23, 2024. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family on Ralph’s Tribute Wall at detroitcremationsociety.com.

Ralph Joseph Orlando was born on November 18, 1927, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Pasquale and Concetta (Masciulli) Orlando. Ralph was a partner in Art Van Furniture and his career success was due to his determination, persistence, and do-what-it-takes attitude. He will be remembered for his enthusiasm, generosity, sense of humor, and caring nature.

Surviving Ralph are his children: Michael, Mark (Joanie), Tim, Patti, David (Dee), Suzi Hobson, Larry (Tami O’Shea) and his sister, Maria Post. He was Papa to Libby, Ryan, Jessica, Andrew, Joelle, Nick, Alex, Kelly, Angela, Whitney, Samantha, Lauren and Dan, and great grandfather to Cassie Rae, Grace, Eleanor, Everett, Weston, Chase and Logan.

Ralph is preceded in death by his wife, Muriel; daughter, Judith Moran; sister, Fiorina; and brother Ernest.

Ralph will be honored by the immediate family in a private memorial service. The family requests any donations be made to the Capuchin Retreat Center in Washington, Michigan.