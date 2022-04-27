Robotics reaches semis of world championships

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Staff Writer

Team RUSH 27 Robotics finished the season in the semifinals in the Newton Division of the 2022 FIRST Championship over the weekend in Houston.

“We did the best we could,” said Coach Kyle Hughes about the world championship and the finish. “World’s went great.”

She added they were prepared for the semifinals. They had finished the quarterfinals 131-123 and 149-125, ending ranked No. 12 and with a 9-5 record in Houston.

They finished 78-12-2 in official play.

“Unfortunately, our partners had some difficulties and were not able to score in the semifinals,” Hughes said.

They lost the first match in the semifinals with an alliance with Team 3339 – BumbleB from Israel and Team 1787 – Flying Circuits from Ohio, 144-128. Team RUSH then lost the second match with BumbleB and Team 114 – Eaglestrike from California, 154-119.

“We left it all on the field,” Hughes said. “Our drivers did an amazing job. The losses were a heartbreak because we had the best robot in 26 years, but sometimes that’s what happens when you are dealing with technology.”

Hughes added a highlight from the FIRST World Championship was finally seeing and hugging people and participants from all over the world, continuing a time-honored tradition.

“We have friendly connections with teams from Australia, Israel, Turkey, and Mexico,” Hughes said. “To be able to see them again, trade shirts with them, hug them as well as our friends from the states, too, was amazing.”

Another highlight for Hughes was seeing three students from Team RUSH who started a team in Texas. The team, 6800 – Valor in Austin, won the Texas state championship.

“They spent a lot of time with us this past weekend and said, RUSH won Michigan State Championship and the Texas State Championship,” she said. “They have made us so proud. We also had alumni on other teams 118 – Robonaughts as an example. There are so many more mentoring teams and giving back to their communities. It makes me so proud.”

Hughes shared what this season meant after not competing for two years.

“During COVID, we lost a lot of talent in students,” she shared. “Many graduated and many decided not to return. We went from 43 students down to 30. Many of them were first time leaders. Having been off for the past two years, they didn’t have the opportunity to shadow leaders and learn from their own mistakes. Instead, they were thrown into leadership positions.”

“It was a little rough at the start, but they stepped up and led, like no other team we have had. Getting back to the competitions was just what we needed. Only three students on the team had gone through an entire season, start to finish and that is because they were freshmen at the time. To have all these kids, as first timers, they excelled and did an amazing job! We had all the right people in the right places.”

She added this was an amazing team.

“I am honored to represent the great people on the team and Clarkston Community Schools at the World Championship level,” Hughes said. “When I first came to Clarkston, my goal was to put Clarkston on the map when it comes to robotics. I know that Team RUSH has done that, and everyone in FIRST robotics knows of Clarkston, Michigan.”

While the team competed in Houston they had Gold RUSH on Friday.

“Thank you to all who participated in the Gold RUSH,” Hughes said. “It was so heartwarming to know people were watching from home, dressed in gold! Thank you to all our corporate sponsors, who continued to believe in us. Thank you to all the families and mentors for their unbelievable contributions, and support.”

Senior captain John Mueller added thanks to everybody.

“We couldn’t do it without everybody’s help especially The Walsh Education Foundation, our biggest sponsor this year. He was helping out on the team with strategy. All the parents and the mentors. Thanks to all the community members outside of the robotics team for congratulating us, for being interested, providing the support, watching the streams. Everything they do is greatly appreciated.”

PHOTO: Team RUSH 27 in Houston for the 2022 FIRST Championship. Photo provided