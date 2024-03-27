Ronald C. Morris, 80

Ronald C. Morris; born February 10th, 1944 in Pontiac to Raymond and Ann Morris; of Clarkston formerly of Pontiac; passed away on March 21, 2024 at the age of 80; husband of Joyce for 59 years; father of Greg (Tracy Blacker) Morris and Amy (Nathan) Cook; papa of Jeffrey Morris, Anna Cook and Nolan Cook; brother of Eugene (Elizabeth) Morris and Jack (Kathy) Morris.

Ron retired from Pontiac Motors as a machine repair journeyman after 45 years of service. He enjoyed gardening and especially enjoyed spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren.

Memorial service was held for friends and family at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on March 25.

Inurnment Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston at a later date. Memorials may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation.

Please leave a memory or condolence at the online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com