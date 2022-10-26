Ruling the OAA Red championship

Independence Township — Clarkston Boys Varsity Cross Country celebrated winning the OAA Red League Championship at Clintonwood Park last Thursday after taking first place with 31 points.

Senior Henry Poploskie finished the race in first place in the time of 15:55.70, crossing the finish line just less than five seconds before Troy’s Vishvaa Ravishankar.

The Wolves had three more runners finish in the top ten with junior Andrew Floros in third place in the time of 16:19.5; sophomore Jaxson Nowik, seventh, 16:28.8; and sophomore Cayden DeGrendel, ninth, 16:32.1.

Junior Bryce Nowik finished in 11th place in the time of 16:38.50; sophomore Braden Waechter, 24th, 17:13.4; and sophomore Joshua Ellingsworth, 29th, 17:31.5.

Oxford and Troy tied for second place, both scoring 64 points during the meet. Rochester Adams finished in fourth place with 90 points; Lake Orion, fifth, 94; and Birmingham Seaholm, sixth, 164.

The girls varsity team finished in third place with 71 points.

Junior Alexandra Brigham won the girls race finishing in the time of 18:24.70. She kept pace with Oxford’s Mallory Bigelow throughout the race but before they finished Brigham pulled ahead to take the top spot. Bigelow finished second in the time of 18:29.6.

For the Wolves, senior Cate Cotter finished in 14th place in the time of 20:01.9; freshman Sydney Fischer, 15th, 20:02.2; senior Rebekah Wilson, 17th, 20:11.5; freshman Ava Danielson, 25th, 20:41.8; junior Anna Reineck, 26th, 20:42.3; sophomore Lily Miles, 30th, 21:00.8; and junior Morgan Poploskie, 39th, 21:32.4.

Oxford finished in first place with 33 points; Troy, second, 60; Rochester Adams, fourth, 81; Lake Orion, fifth, 117; and Birmingham Seaholm, sixth, 163.

The Wolves head to the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 1 Region 8 this Saturday, hosted by Waterford Mott at Hess Hathaway Park, 825 S. Williams Lake Road in Waterford Township. ~WP