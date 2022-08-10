Runners off to a great start before season

The Clarkston Everest Collegiate Girls Cross Country team headed north for their annual team camp for the sixth year in a row.

Everest Collegiate Girls Cross County runners bond during annual team camp this past July. Photo: Provided by Mary Williams

The team spent 4-5 days in the woods running and growing as a team.
Each day consisted of two workouts, theory sessions and team-building activities.
Mary Williams, head coach, shared highlights of each year include the team-building “Olympics” and then the end-of-camp bonfire.
The team strategized about training, reviewed the rules of the sport and put in several hard workouts.
The cross country team as well as the fall sports for Clarkston and across Michigan officially started the season on Monday, August. 8.

