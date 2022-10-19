Runners on course for final OAA Red Jamboree of season

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Cross Country team finished in second place at the Oakland County Championship at Kensington Metropark, Oct. 8.

Junior Bryce Nowik led the team, finishing in 13th place in the time of 16:48.5. The top five finishers also included sophomore Jaxon Nowik finished in 15th place in the time of 16:52.4; junior Andrew Floros, 16th, 16:54.7; sophomore Cayden DeGrendel, 28th, 17:12; sophomore Joshua Ellingsworth, 66th, 17:56.7.

Troy finished in first place out of 35 teams with 122 points. Clarkston finished in second with 136 points; Milford, third, 169; White Lake Lakeland, fifth, 185; Detroit Catholic Central, sixth, 194; Oxford, seventh, 239; Rochester Adams, eighth, 249; Novi, ninth, 256; and Farmington, tenth, 333.

The girls varsity team finished in seventh place out of 32 teams.

Junior Alexandra Brigham led the team, finishing in fourth place in the time of 19:37.7. The top five finishers also included senior Cate Cotter in 53rd place in the time of 21:16.5; freshman Sydney Fischer, 56th, 21:26.4; freshman Ava Danielson, 61st, 21:30.9; and junior Anna Reineck, 71st, 21:41.

The top ten teams included Oxford in first place with 104 points; Walled Lake Northern, 115; Stoney Creek, third, 130; Milford, fourth, 167; Troy, fifth, 181; Rochester, sixth, 235; Clarkston, seventh, 239; Farmington, eighth, 243; Novi, ninth, 276; and Walled Lake Western, tenth, 283.

The runners competed in the third OAA Red Jamboree at Clintonwood Park this Thursday.

The lower classmen head to the Bloomer Frost/Soph Invitational at Bloomer Park on Monday, Oct. 24.

* * *

The Clarkston Girls Field Hockey team finished the regular season last week with two losses. They lost to P-CEP (Plymouth-Canton Educational Program) on Oct. 11, 5-0; and Regina on Thursday, 2-0.

They head to Novi on Thursday, 4:30 p.m.