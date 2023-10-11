Runners place at county meet

MILFORD — Clarkston teams finished in the top ten during the Oakland County Cross Country Championship at Kensington Metropark last Saturday.

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Cross Country team finished in fourth place out of 36 teams with 157 points.

Junior Cayden DeGrendel led the pack finishing in 12th place in the time of 16:49.6. Senior Bryce Nowik finished in 14th place in the time of 16:59.7; sophomore Ryan Barnes, 25th, 17:09.6; senior Andrew Floros, 51st, 17:46.8; junior Braden Waechter, 55th, 17:53.6; junior Joshua Ellingsworth, 77th, 18:15.2; and junior Jaxson Nowik, 97th, 18:35.6.

The top ten teams were Oxford in first place with 108 points; Walled Lake Northern, second, 142; Troy, third, 144; Milford, fifth, 167; Novi, sixth, 169; Rochester Adams, seventh, 216; Lake Orion, eighth, 228; Royal Oak, ninth, 276; and Detroit Catholic Central, tenth, 289.

The girls varsity team finished tying for seventh place with 260 points out of 35 teams.

Senior Alexandra Brigham led the Wolves, finishing in 17th place in the time of 20:21.2. Sophomore Sydney Fischer finished in 30th place in the time of 20:56.7; freshman Avery DeGrendel, 52nd, 21:32.3; senior Anna Reineck, 81st, 22:01.6; sophomore Ava Danielson, 84th, 22:05.8; freshman Logan Robison, 95th, 22:19.3; and senior Morgan Poploskie, 187th, 24:20.6.

The top ten teams were Oxford in first place with 89 points; Rochester, second, 140; White Lake Lakeland, third, 161; Walled Lake Northern, fourth, 182; Milford, fifth, 207; Lake Orion, sixth, 240; Farmington, tied for seventh, 260; Rochester Adams, ninth, 286; and Stoney Creek, tenth, 315.