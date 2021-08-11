Rush for food returns Aug. 21

Clarkston football and cheerleading teams are tackling hunger during their 24th Annual Rush for Food, Saturday, Aug. 21.

The student-athletes collect for Lighthouse of Clarkston to help the community who cheers them on throughout the season and the year. The goal this year is 8,000 pounds collected.

From 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Clarkston Football players will go to neighborhoods and collect non-perishable food, household supplies and toiletries for Lighthouse Emergency Services of Clarkston off Dixie Highway.

Signs will be placed in front of neighborhoods the football players collect from before the event. Donations can be placed in a bag or box marked “Rush for Food.”

Ways to donate include porch pick up during the Rush for Food event and also dropping donations off at Lighthouse and Clarkston Independence District Library. Look for football players this weekend at Neiman’s Family Market who will be collecting items.