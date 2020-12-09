Santa Claus is coming to town

Santa shares his favorite cereal with children as they drive through.

Santa Claus visited Bay Court Park for Independence Parks, Recreation and Seniors Walk & Talk with Santa Drive-Thru, Dec. 2.
Over 200 children spoke to Santa, received treats from elves and met reindeer, Candy and Nelson.
The first Walk & Talk with Santa was a success for the sold out event.
Every child saw and talked with Santa from their vehicle and enjoyed the holiday light display while waiting.

Vinnie and Alex Pacheco enjoy their short visit with Santa. Photos by Wendi Reardon Price

Children also received many treats including a craft,, candy cane, Hershey kisses, bottle of water, reindeer food, toothbrush and more.

