Santa Claus is coming to town

Santa Claus visited Bay Court Park for Independence Parks, Recreation and Seniors Walk & Talk with Santa Drive-Thru, Dec. 2.

Over 200 children spoke to Santa, received treats from elves and met reindeer, Candy and Nelson.

The first Walk & Talk with Santa was a success for the sold out event.

Every child saw and talked with Santa from their vehicle and enjoyed the holiday light display while waiting.

Children also received many treats including a craft,, candy cane, Hershey kisses, bottle of water, reindeer food, toothbrush and more.