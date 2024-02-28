SCAMP preparing for spring, summer

CLARKSTON — With the calendar flipping soon to March with the hope that the worst of the Michigan winter weather is in the past, Clarkston SCAMP is getting set to get back out into the local community with a handful of events and projects.

SCAMP is a five-week summer program developed and designed for children and young adults with special needs. It runs from June 24-July 31 (except for the week of July 4) from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The cost of SCAMP is $700 for Clarkston in-district residents and $1,100 for non-district residents. There is financial assistance for those in need.

First off, the organization is partnering with the Clarkston elementary schools on Academic Service Learning projects. All elementary students from Young 5s to fifth grade will be doing a SCAMP project that will then be utilized in the community.

“This year, a valuable partnership between Clarkston Community Schools’ Academic Service Learning program and SCAMP has developed,” said Clarkston Academic Service Learning Coordinator Chris Rogers. “By celebrating individual differences in our classrooms and in our town, we build relationships and make Clarkston stronger.”

In March and April, look for student-decorated and -created projects locally – paper grocery bags at Neiman’s and Kroger, stickers at local Starbucks, bookmarks at Independence and Springfield libraries, and table tents and flyers at local businesses such as The Fed, Union Joints, Krave Pizzeria, Hamlin Pub, Essence on Main, and Brioni’s, to name a few.

The annual Walk & Roll event is May 19 from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Clarkston Junior High School track.

“I have revamped the program and it will be a free family event with lots of new aspects,” said Clarkston SCAMP Executive Director Amy Darnell. “We will be piggybacking on the Olympics this year as our theme will be SCAMP Walk & Roll Games 2024. In addition, I have changed the way the Golden Shoe is going to be awarded. In the past, it was awarded to the school that had the highest amount of money and/or pledges donated. This year, it will be awarded to the elementary school that has the highest percentage of their student body in attendance, like the elementary race.”

The Summer Shindig will be held at Emily Ford’s house at 6 p.m. on June 1. This party will host casino games as well as bourbon tasting and usual suspects of food, cocktails, and auctions. A strolling dinner and a live auction with Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson will also be part of the evening.

“The evening promises to be full of fun, good food, and amazing company, all while raising money for our SCAMPers,” said Darnell.

SCAMP has also unveiled a new logo that has Darnell excited.

“I feel this new logo represents the true heart of SCAMP and illustrates our mission statement exceptionally well,” Darnell said. “We have SCAMPers who have been coming to our camp for over 40 years. That tells me SCAMP is doing something right for this population and their families.”

Looking ahead, Darnell said that as SCAMP turns 50 in 2025, plans are already being made to bring back the popular Home Tour.

More information about the event, as well as sponsorships, will be available in the fall.

Finally, SCAMP will open its first online store this May.

“Thanks to our partnership, not only will Logos and Letters host this online store, but will donate a portion of all sales made to SCAMP,” said Darnell. “This is another wonderful example of a local business supporting our SCAMP community.”

For more information on SCAMP, visit clarkstonscamp.org or call 248-623-4314.