Scholarships available to area students

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

OAKLAND COUNTY — The friends and family of Wally Niezguski have announced the second annual Wally’s Service Project scholarship contest.

This project commemorates the life and legacy of Niezguski (pictured), a long-term organic gardener, nature lover, and avid supporter of the Clarkston Family Farm.

According to Dr. Larry Kodosky, farm volunteer and contest coordinator, “Our 2024 contest encourages young people to become active in their home communities by asking them to design a service project or event that benefits the whole community, a specific community population (e.g., the food insecure, the handicapped, the elderly), or the local environment.”

The contest is open to high school seniors in the Avondale, Brandon, Clarkston, Pontiac, Lake Orion, Oxford, and Waterford school districts planning to attend college or vocational school.

Homeschool high school seniors in any of these school districts are also eligible to participate.

“Being a part of this endeavor is an honor and a privilege,” said Clarkston Family Farm Executive Director Chelsea O’Brien. “Our second annual scholarship contest is a wonderful way to encourage youth to think more deeply about their connection and contribution to their communities. We feel strongly that our work at the Clarkston Family Farm is elevated by collaborations such as these, and engaging youth about the value of community through various creative means like this scholarship contest can be very powerful.

“The team at our nonprofit educational farm for kids is delighted to support this endeavor and also excited to offer complimentary tickets to our winners at the farm’s June Garden Party where they will be publicly acknowledged.”

The scholarship awardees will be encouraged to present their service project/event proposal to the appropriate local government or organizations for implementation consideration.

Contestants will describe their original work service project or event in 450-550 words.

A complete description of the contest guidelines is available at the contest’s website – clarkstonfamilyfarm.regfox.com/wallys-scholarship-contest.

The deadline for submissions is April 12.

The scholarship committee will award two cash prizes: $1,100 first place, and $500 for second place. The scholarship recipients will be notified May 15-22.

Any contest questions can be directed to the scholarship committee at wallyscholessay@gmail.com.

Garden Club scholarship

The Clarkston Farm and Garden Club will be selecting up to four students who live in the Clarkston

Community Schools district, no matter where they attend school, to receive a scholarship.

The Garden Club scholarship is available at www.clarksgongardenclub.org and will need to be completed and returned by March 21 to clarkstongardenclub@gmail.com.

In 2023, the club awarded four scholarships of $2,000 each.

Bowman scholarship

Bowman Auto Group is now accepting applications for its annual scholarship program for Clarkston High School graduating seniors.

New for this year’s cycle, one $2,500 scholarship will be awarded to an eligible CHS senior pursuing an education at a vocational institution or trade school.

The other $2,500 scholarship will be awarded to an eligible CHS senior who has been accepted at a two-year or four-year college or university, pursuing a degree in a STEAM-related (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) field, as it has in the past.

Applications available at BowmanChevy.com/scholarship and must be submitted via email to scholarship@bowmanchevy.com or dropped off at Bowman Chevrolet, 6750 Dixie Highway, no later than 5 p.m., March 20.

This is a non-reoccurring scholarship.

Since the scholarship’s inception in 2018, Bowman Auto Group has donated $30,000 to Clarkston High School students pursuing a higher education in STEAM fields.