Season end for golf and tennis

EAST LANSING — Senior Alexandria Lecureux and junior Lauren Fishtahler ended the weekend in the top 50 at the MHSAA Division 1 Girls Golf State Championship at Forest Akers West in East Lansing.

Lecureux had a 90 for round one and a 80 for round two for a 170 total to place 23rd. Fishtahler had 93 for both rounds for a 186 total to place 46th.

Lecureux and Fishtahler qualified for the state championship when they finished in the top three for individual qualifiers during the MHSAA Division 1 Girls Golf Regional 5 meet at Twin Lakes Golf Club, Oct. 11.

Fishtahler finished with a 82 to take ninth place overall and Lecureux finished with a 83 for 11th place.

The Wolves finished in fifth place as a team with a total of 348. Freshman Lily Fishtahler finished with a 91 for 22nd place; senior Katarina Fisher, 92 for 23rd place; and junior Emily Sherman, 96 for 31st place.

The top three teams to qualify for the state championship were Rochester Adams in first place with 313; Lake Orion, second, 330; and Oxford, third, 332. ~WP

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — The Wolves finished the season in fourth place during the MHSAA Division 1 Boys Tennis Regional 6 with six points, Oct. 12.

Senior Lane Robison, junior Ethan Banyas and junior Evan Banyas won the first round in their respective flights.

Ethan Banyas defeated West Bloomfield’s Neel Kamath on Singles No. 2, 6-3, 6-2. Robison defeated Oxford’s Jared Roemmich on Singles No. 3, 6-0, 6-0. Evan Banyas defeated Lake Orion’s Michael Pokomy on Singles No. 4, 6-4, 6-2.

Three doubles teams also won their first round to earn points for Clarkston.

Junior Brady Ebling and sophomore David Richardson defeated Waterford United’s Oscar Hubbell and Brady Toelke on Doubles No. 2, 6-3, 6-0.

Junior Ryan Merritt and sophomore Same Yerian defeated West Bloomfield’s Ryan Saperstein and Daniel Prifti on Doubles No. 3, 6-1, 6-2.

Seniors Askel Hopkins and Colin Whitecar defeated Waterford United’s Jimmie Salaiz and Nolan Tull, 6-0, 6-0. ~WP