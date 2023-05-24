Second-place finish at MCGC Championships

The Clarkston Winter Guard won the silver medal at the Michigan Color Guard Circuit Championships with their program “The Rose” last month.

“We are all very proud of our winter guard team, said Clarkston Schools Instrumental Music Association President. Dave Murphy.

“They worked hard all year and it showed at the championships. They are a young team and I cannot wait to see what happens next year.”

The participated in the Scholastic AA division and scored a total of 74.760 for second place.

This year’s team has 17 members ranging from sixth to 12th grade with 12 members being in their first year. The guard is looking forward to continuing their success this coming fall and they are always looking for new members.

“It’s exciting, fun and energetic when on the floor,” said Lily Fielbrandt, a sixth grader on the team.

“You know you have to be serious, but it’s just fun to do,” she continued. “Going to championships was such a great opportunity. We thought first place was out of reach. We were hoping to get third and were really surprised to get second. It was unbelievable.”

Students on Clarkston Winter Guard are: seventh grader Ella Agar, sophomore Emma Delcamp, sixth grader Lily Fielbrandt, freshman Anna George, freshman Grace Goulet, freshman Alex King, freshman Sarah Kurzman, freshman Irene Lessenthien, eighth grader Kate Neumann, junior Sada Palm, freshman Katie Perrell, eighth grader Aleera Rathbun, freshman Claire Richardson, freshman Lily Rodgers, senior Madison Tarket, freshman Byralise Williams, and junior Ava Witt.