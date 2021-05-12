Second-place finish on green

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Golf team finished in second place in the Husky/Shorian Invitational at St. Clair Shores Golf Club on Friday.

The Wolves finished with a total of 311, one shot shy of first place finishers DeLaSalle Collegiate who finished with 310 out of 17 teams.

The Wolves had three finish in the top ten with Kaiden Rose finishing in second place with a par of 72; Blake Botterill, fourth place, 75; and Brendan Aughe, sixth place, 76.

Jack Spring finished in 41st place with 88 and Alex Oda in 45th place, 88.

Clarkston tied for 11th place with Lake Orion during the varsity tournament at Oakland University, May 3.

Botterill led the team, hitting a 81 for the day. Rose finished the day with 82; Oda, 84; Aughe, 87; and Brad Bosley, 94.

The Wolves finished in 15th place during the Loop Classic at Forest Dunes Resort with a 347, May 1.

Rose hit a 84 for the day. Botterill finished with 85; Aughe, 86; and Spring, 92.

Clarkston opened the week at Pine Lake and competes again on May 17 and May 19 at Fieldstone in tournaments.