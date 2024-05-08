Seniors ready to make their mark on the collegiate level

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wprice@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — In one of the largest student-athlete signing events at Clarkston High School, friends and family watched and celebrated 26 seniors signed their letters of intent, May 1.

“These are big days for us,” said Clarkston Athletics Director Jeff Kosin, adding he enjoys hanging up the banners and the championships, but this day is important as well. “This is a big day to celebrate the accomplishments they have had. These 26 are going to make their mark, wolf print if you will, on that university.”

The student-athletes signees are: Emma Bradley to play girls soccer for Saginaw Valley State University; McKinlee Brumm, girls soccer, Westfield State University; Sammie Carpentier, diving, Kalamazoo College; Owen Croston, hockey, Northwood University; Adam Denver, football, Ave Maria University; Peyton Fitzsimonds, boys basketball, Alma College; Andrew Floros, cross country, Central Michigan University; Brendan Gerard, boys soccer, Northwood University; Genna Golab, track and field, Oakland University; Abby Hasenfratz, track and field, Northwood University; Emily LaBrecque, girls soccer, Lawrence Technological University; Alexandria Lecureux, girls golf, Gannon University; Kennedy Mareches, girls soccer, Minnesota State University at Moorhead; Macie Moscovic, girls soccer, Baldwin Wallace University; Bryce Nowik, cross country and track and field, Oakland University; Avery Perkins, girls soccer, Ashland University; Joseph Rottenberk, boys lacrosse, Grand Valley State University; Lochlan Stoudt, baseball, Northwood University; Ava Tereau, cross country and track and field, Oakland University, Emily Valencia, girls basketball Heidelberg University; Maggie Walkowiak, cheer, Western Michigan University; Nick Waszczenko, football, Northwood University; Waverly Webb, cheer, Michigan State University; Robbie Wisser, boys soccer, Saginaw Valley State University; and Ellis York, boys lacrosse, Limestone University.

Kosin shared with the pack of Wolves to thank family, coaches, teachers and anyone else who helped them achieve their success.

Seven student-athletes signed their letters of intent in December.

Twenty-six Clarkston High School seniors sign their letter of intent, May 1. Photo: Wendi Reardon Price