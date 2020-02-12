Shawn V. Foster

FOSTER, Shawn V. “Shawn-Boy” of Holly; passed away unexpectedly February 10, 2020; age 38. Loving husband of Rachel. Beloved son of John and Katherine Foster. Dear brother of Andrew (Nicole) Foster and Megan (Pedram) Farnia. Uncle of Gabrielle, Benjamin, Chase, Donna, Lynn, Kammy, Mina and Liam. Son in law of Marty (Valerie) Collins and Diane Collins. Brother in law of Tiffany Barker and Carson Curran. Grandson of Sybil and the late Robert K. Foster. Preceded in death by his grandparents Leila Voerding Hereford and Thomas L. Hereford.

Shawn was proud to work for Allied Construction working alongside his family for 20 years. Shawn and his wife, Rachel were proud owner/operators of Rachel’s Ranch & Sanctuary. Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home Friday 5-9 pm. Funeral Service Saturday, February 15th at 10 am at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Life Challenge Ministries, Flint or

Rachel’s Ranch & Sanctuary, Holly. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com