Shawne Dangel, 59

Shawne Dangel; of Grand Blanc, formerly of Clarkston, passed away on April 6, 2024, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family; age 59.

Beloved spouse, of David, devoted mother, of Christin VanNorman and Michael (Areonna) Dangel; loving grandmother of Ariana and Landen VanNorman, and Ford and Ella Dangel; dear sister of Michelle (Greg) Stidham, and a dear friend of many.

Shawne was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. She enjoyed playing BINGO! Shawne was an avid collector of art, crafts, jewelry and trinkets with wolf and butterfly motifs. A dedicated child of Christ, she now walks in His kingdom, joining her mother, Donna (Cornell), and father, Lawerence “Butch” Arntz.

A private celebration of her life – to include all whom she touched – is planned soon.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the relief fund to rebuild the home of Shawne’s sister, recently destroyed by a tornado at https://gofund.me/490b4fc0.