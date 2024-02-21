Six off to Ford Field finals

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

LAPEER — Six Wolves are moving on to the MHSAA Division 1 Individual Wrestling State Finals after qualifying at the regional tournaments during the weekend.

Junior Archer Anderson (120) and senior Brock Trevino (190) finished as champions in their weight classes. Senior Preston Lefevre (120) and sophomore Nate Carter (132) finished in second place and freshman Gavin Culloty (106) finished in fourth place at the boys regional tournament at Lapeer High School last Saturday.

Anderson (28-5) went undefeated for the day with a technical fall win over Grand Blanc’s Sage Silber, 16-0; a win by forfeit over Midland’s Austin Anderson; and a sudden victory over teammate Lefevre, 4-2.

Trevino (21-1) went undefeated with three falls for the day over Traverse City Central’s Gavin Love, 1:29; Lake Orion’s Payton McIntyre, 1:16; and Walled Lake Northern’s Brycen Anderson, 1:23.

Lefevre (30-5) went 2-1 for the day with technical fall wins over Flushing’s William Hayward, 17-2; and Hartland’s Ashton Jewell, 16-0.

Carter (33-5) went 2-1 for the day with wins by falls over HH Dow’s Jacob Batha, 1:39; and Davison’s Dominic Perez, 5:43.

Culloty (24-12) went 2-1 for the day with a fall over Flushing’s Steven Backman, 3:59; and by decision over Hartland’s Jake Gillespie, 6-2.

Sophomore Paisley DeNault competed in the MHSAA Girls Regional Blue in Howell on Sunday and finished in second place in the 135-pound weight class.

DeNault (25-1) opened the day with a bye. She won her next two matches with falls over St. Louis High School’s Maira Soto in the quarterfinal, 31 seconds; and Mt. Morris (EAJ) High School’s Paige Eastman in the semifinal, 1:17.

She lost to Fowlerville’s Margaret Burrma with a fall in the championship match, 1:47. The Wolves finished the MHSAA Division 1 Team Wrestling Regional 102 with a 55-22 loss to Hartland in the final.

Culloty opened against Hartland and won with a technical fall with seconds left in his match.

After Hartland took the 113-pound weight class, Lefevre won his weight class with a technical fall.

The Eagles took the next nine weight classes to build a 49-10 lead.

Trevino in the 215-pound weight class broke Hartland’s streak with a fall 15 seconds left in the second period of his match.

Camden Neumann (285) won his match for the Wolves with a fall with 12 seconds remaining in the first period.

Clarkston opened the night with a 80-0 win over Farmington in the regional semifinal.

The MHSAA Division 1 Individual Wrestling State Finals will be at Ford Field in Detroit, March 1-2.