Skiers start season strong

BY CATHERINE OSBORN

Special to The Clarkston News

The Clarkston Ski Teams are back on the slopes and started the season strong at Pine Knob Ski & Snowboard Resort.

Clarkston competes in the Pine Knob Division within the Michigan High School Athletic Association. Competitors in the division are Bloomfield Hills, Cranbrook/Kingswood, Detroit Country Day, Lake Orion, Notre Dame Prep, Rochester, Rochester Stoney Creek, Rochester Adams, Troy/Avondale/Berkley, and Waterford United.

“The PK Division is one of the toughest divisions in the MHSAA”, said Coach Mike Foyteck.

After two weeks of meets, the Clarkston Girls Varsity Ski team are 5-1 after beating Cranbrook, Berkley/Avondale/Troy, Detroit Country Day, Lake Orion, and Rochester. Their lone loss was to Notre Dame Prep after a close match.

“The ladies team is deep. We expect great things from them this year. They are coming together as a team,” said Foyteck.

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Ski team are 3-3, beating Cranbrook, Berkley/Avondale/Troy, and Lake Orion. They were edged out by Notre Dame Prep, Detroit Country Day and Rochester.

“The team is young as they lost three seniors,” said Foyteck. “They struggled with some injuries, but I expect them to bounce back next week.”

The Wolves thank the staff at Pine Knob for doing a great job preparing the course, despite the warm weather and rain early in January.

The varsity and JV teams race against Stoney Creek and Waterford United this week with the Slalom race on Tuesday and Giant Slalom on Wednesday.

They complete against Bloomfield Hills and Rochester Adams on Monday, Jan. 28, and Tuesday, Jan. 29.

All meets start at 4 p.m. at Pine Knob. Admission is free.