Smiles in the sun as Wolves head to the next level in academics, athletics

Thirteen Clarkston High School student-athletes signed their letters of intent in front of family, friends, teammates and coaches at the Wolves stadium, May 17.

The spring signers include: Ashton Anderson, wrestling, University of Findlay; Bo Anderson, cross country and track, Carthage College; Bobby Elliot, baseball, Cleary University; Ryann Fetty, soccer, Grand Valley State University; Hannah Golab, track and field, Saginaw Valley State University; Ben Haas, track and field, Hillsdale College; Brian Hickey, baseball, Mott Community College; Madison Kujala, soccer, Lawrence Technological University; Sam Lightfoot, lacrosse, Davenport University; Patrick McLetchie, bowling, Calumet College of St. Joseph;

Miguel Need, lacrosse, Otterbeen University; Harry Skinner, lacrosse, University of Detroit Mercy; and Rachel Tanielian, soccer, Spring Arbor University.

Clarkston Athletics holds a signing in fall, winter and spring. Due to COVID restrictions the Spring 2020, Fall 2020 and Winter 2021 signings were held virtually.

“Today is about celebrating the kids in our community,” said Clarkston Athletics Director Jeff Kosin. “This is more or less giving praise to our kids for the hard work and everything they put into their time and efforts.” ~Wendi Reardon Price