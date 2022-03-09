Solid showing for wrestling

Grapplers had four place in the top eight during the MHSAA Division 1 Individual State Championship at Ford Field last Friday and Saturday.

Freshman Preston Lefevre finished in third place in the 103-pound weight class. Brothers junior Auggie Anderson (125) and freshman Archer Anderson (103) finished in third place and senior Gabe Gipe (152) took eighth place.

Lefevre went 5-1 for the tournament. He had wins over Bedford’s Vincent Cole with a technical fall, 15-0; John Glenn’s Robert Dawson, 13-8; Detroit Catholic Central’s Nathan Walkowiak with a fall, 4:45; Oxford’s Koen Eberhard, 12-2; and Warren Woods-Tower’s Dominic Gumtow, 1-0. He lost to Gumtow in the quarterfinals, 2-0.

Archer Anderson went 4-2 for the tournament. He had wins over Waterford Kettering’s Jayden Barnes with a technical fall, 16-0; Hartland’s Jake Gillespie, 8-4; Grosse Pointe South’s Wyatt Hepner, 8-4; and Oxford’s Koen Eberhard, 1-0. He lost to Detroit Catholic Central’s Nathan Walkowiak, 6-5; and Warren Woods-Tower’s Dominic Gumtow, 9-5.

Augusta Anderson went 3-2 for the tournament, with wins over Belleville’s Landon Pepper with a fall, 4:30; Rockford’s Jak Keller, 5-3; and Byron Center’s Ethan Wood with a fall, 2:30, for the third place spot. He lost to Macomb Dakota’s Fritz Miller, 7-2; and Brighton’s Colin Jewell, fall, 4:25.

Gipe went 2-3 for the tournament. He had wins over Birmingham Groves’ Colin Campbell, 6-3; and Forest Hills Northern’s Erich James Harvey, 3-2. He lost to Detroit Catholic Central’s Darius Marines, fall at 3:24; Oxford’s Sal Vackaro, 13-1; and Utica Ford II’s Noah Tgiros, 7-0.

Junior Lillian Francy finished the tournament with two losses in 110-pound weight class in the girls state championship. She lost to Chippewa Valley’s Elena Gassner by a fall; and Tecumseh’s Sophia Sexton, 8-0.