Spikers continue lead in OAA Red

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Oxford — Clarkston Varsity Volleyball remained undefeated in the OAA Red with a 3-0 win over Oxford last Thursday.

The Wildcats hosted Flower Night in loving memory of Hana St. Juliana.

“It was a super emotional night,” said Ali Smith, head coach. “It was an honor Oxford chose to include us in this. Not knowing how that was going to be emotionally for everyone was kind of a variable. We played very hard. We had an emphasis on going after and touching every ball. We had several plays that showcased that and really highlighted that.

“I was really proud of us. I was proud of our overall mental focus and overall effort.”

The Wolves won the first set, 25-18.

They opened the next set with a 13-point run before Oxford scored three points and gave them a battle.

“We didn’t let anything – the crowd, the night get into our heads,” Smith said. “We just focused on the goal at hand. We have been really focused the last few weeks in practice. Kudos to them for that,”

Clarkston finished the set with a 25-11 win.

They opened the third set with four points. The Wildcats closed Clarkston’s lead to one point, 8-7, before the Wolves began pulling away and finishing the set, 25-16.

Cayla Cogan had 16 kills. Paige Giehtbrock had 12 kills, 12 digs and three aces. Emery Kuebler had 33 assists and 14 digs. Kiley Gallagher had 17 digs and Isabelle Henry had two blocks.

“Paige had a great night, particularly from the service line,” Smith said. “Emery, our setter, is playing at a really high level. She is making really great choices. The one that stood out tonight to me was Kiley and her defense. She’s also bound and determined and playing at a really high level.”

The Wolves went 2-1 in their third and last Power Series weekend of the season.

“They are fundraising for breast cancer awareness and we have a long Saturday ahead of us playing top teams in the state,” Smith said. “I hope this can translate into a full day on Saturday.”

They went 2-0 against Farmington Hills Mercy, 25-20, 25-20; and 2-0 against Skyline, 25-13, 29-27. They lost 2-0 to Detroit Country Day, 25-21, 25-17.

The Wolves went 3-1 against Rochester Adams on Sept. 29, 25-13, 22-25, 25-11, 25-21.

Giehtbrock had 15 kills, nine digs and five aces. Cogan had 15 kills and three blocks. Kuebler had 32 assists. Gallagher had 10 digs and Mckenna Hampton had five blocks.

Clarkston (26-6, 4-0 OAA Red) played Troy on Tuesday. They head to Birmingham Seaholm on Thursday and Beast of the East on Saturday.

They then host Bloomfield Hills on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The freshman and JV play at 5:30 p.m., while varsity follows.