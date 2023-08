The location had changed for the Clarkston Girls Swim and Dive team’s annual car wash but the reason was the same.

The Wolves washed vehicles at Pine Knob Elementary last Friday, Aug. 11 from 12-4 p.m. to raise money.

They started the season on Monday, Aug. 7 and head to the Dragon Showdown at Lake Orion High School on Aug. 26.

The Clarkston Girls Swim and Dive team takes a group photo at the Aug. 11 car wash. Photo: Wendi Reardon Price