Springing into spring

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Wolves swing into a new spring season this Thursday as they host South Lyon East.

“It looks good,” said Don Peters, head coach for Clarkston Varsity Softball as the team gets ready for the game. “It’s exciting to start a new season and we are opening against South Lyon who is also a state-ranked team.”

He added the game will help to see where the players are at – especially before they start league play in the OAA Red.

“It will be a big help. You get to see what you need to work on, both teams will. It will fun. We have new kids in new positions and see how they do,” Peters said.”

He added they team has four new players sophomores Riley Labate, Samantha Wycoff, Makenna Zantello and junior Elizabeth Rottenberk.

“We will see how it comes out,” he said.

They have a strong junior class coming back with Nyah Ansel, Abby Barta, Hannah Cady, Abby Tolmie and Sierra Kersten.

“It’s a good group,” he said. “We have a junior class that will do well.”

Senior pitcher Olivia Warrington, who finished All-State along with Tolmie, is back on the mound.

“Wee have a good mix of sophomores and key seniors,” Peters said, adding they only graduated three players from last season. “They were key players.”

The goal remains to be to win the last game but the team is aiming on starting with their traditional goals to win the OAA Red league title and consistently play at the highest level they are able to.

Peters added Oxford lost two pitchers but they are always a good program. The Wildcats along with Lake Orion and North Farmington will remain to be competitive with Clarkston.

The Wolves have finished deep into the playoffs the last few season and Peters said it continues to motivate the players in the off season.

“They are motivated. I think they have some unfinished business,” he said. “They know it’s important for them to just focus on each game, each pitch. Everything will take care of itself after that. It’s a very versatile group.

“The goal is also to have lots of fun,” Peters added. “The goal for the team is all the girls grow as individuals. I think to do that the girls just have to have continuous improvement, enjoy themselves and the process – each game and each practice. We try to get them to work as hard as they can but have fun while they are doing it. It’s a great group of young ladies. They worked hard during the off season training at cross fit, a lot of them play some type of travel ball, they work out with them all season as well as working out with us. They are committed to being really good ball players and they are all good students.

The Wolves play South Lyon East at 4 p.m.