Success on tennis courts

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — Clarkston Boys Varsity Tennis added two wins with victories over foes, Berkley and Lake Orion.

They won on every court when they were at Berkley on Sept. 21, 9-0.

On the Singles courts, Thomas McCormick defeated Alex Beard on Singles No. 1, 6-3, 0-6, 6-4; Ethan Banyas defeated Ethan Frank on Singles No. 2, 6-0, 6-0; Lane Robison defeated Drew Lash on Singles No. 3, 5-7, 7-5, 7-6; and Evan Banyas defeated Liam Chudler on Singles No. 4, 7-6, 6-2.

On the Doubles courts, Nathaniel Keller and Will Downey defeated Rhys Rubinstein and Zane Dahabra on Doubles No. 1, 6-3, 6-3.

Brady Ebling and David Richardson defeated Russel Sousanis and Mathew Rucinski on Doubles No. 2, 7-6, 6-4.

Ryan Merritt and Sam Yerian defeated Ari Sklar defeated Wesley MacDonald on Doubles No. 3, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.

Aksel Hopkins and Colin Whitecar defeated Brian Mitchell and James Hackett on Doubles No. 4, 6-1, 6-0. Christopher Manwaring and Noah Puzio defeated Owen Church and Noah Greenwald on Doubles No. 5, 6-3, 6-1.

The Wolves defeated Lake Orion at home on Sept. 20, 8-1.

On the Singles courts, McCormick defeated Ben Lako, 6-2, 1-6, 6-4; Ethan Banyas defeated Mantra Kaushal, 6-0, 6-0; Robison defeated Marcel Anders, 1-0 before the match was retired; and Evan Banyas defeated Michael Pokorny, 6-2, 6-4.

On the Doubles courts, Max and Will Downey lost to Sri Senthil and Anthony Roncone on Doubles No. 1, 6-4, 6-1.

Ebling and Richardson defeated Adam Pawlikowski and Vincent Zielinski, 6-3, 6-0; Merrit and Yerian defeated Michael Pokomy and Connor Fox, 7-6, 4-6, 10-6; Hopkins and Whitecar defeated Jack Fallarme and Manov Khosla, 6-1, 6-1; and Manwaring and Puzio defeated Lance Little and Vikram Patil, 6-2, 6-2.

Clarkston finished in second place at the Eisenhower Quad with 15 points on Sept. 23. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice finished with 25 points; Plymouth, 13, and Utica Eisenhower, one.

Evan Banyas went undefeated in his three matches with wins over Brother Rice, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3; Plymouth, 7-6 (2), 6-3; and Eisenhower, 6-2, 6-3.

McCormick went 2-1, defeating Utica Eisenhower, 6-2, 6-0; and Plymouth, 2-0, 2-0. He lost to Brother Rice, 6-0, 6-1.

Robison went 2-1, defeating Plymouth, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2; and Eisenhower, 6-0, 6-0. He lost to Brother Rice, 6-0, 5-7, 6-0.

Ethan Banyas went 1-2, defeating Eisenhower, 6-1, 6-3. He lost to Brother Rice, 6-1, 6-0; and Plymouth, 6-2, 6-1.

Hopkins and Whitecar went 2-1, defeating Eisenhower, 6-1, 6-2; and Plymouth, 6-0, 6-3. They lost to Brother Rice, 6-4, 6-1.

Puzio and Andrew Bratton also went 2-1, defeating Plymouth, 6-2, 6-1.; and Eisenhower, 6-2, 6-1. They lost to Brother Rice, 6-2, 6-4.

Keller and W. Downey went 1-2, defeating Eisenhower, 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-3. They lost to Brother Rice, 6-3, 6-2; and Plymouth, 6-4, 6-3.

Ebling and Richardson went 1-2, defeating Eisenhower, 6-2, 6-0. They lost to Plymouth, 6-3, 7-6 (3); and Brother Rice, 6-1, 7-6 (0).

Merritt and Yerian went 1-2, defeating Eisenhower, 6-3, 6-4. The lost to Brother Rice, 6-1, 6-4; and Plymouth, 6-4, 6-3.

The Wolves host the MHSAA Division 1 Boys Tennis Regional 8 on Thursday, Oct. 12, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ~WP