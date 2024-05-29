Susan Carole Turner, 74

Susan Carole Turner changed tennis venues on May 17, 2024 at age 74. How, she loved the game and the huge number of wonderful tennis friends she accumulated over her 40 years of playing the sport. More interesting when you learn Sue was allergic to being out in the sunshine.

Susan grew up living on Lake Oakland in Waterford, Michigan. She graduated from Waterford Kettering High School and attended Michigan State University.

During her summer College break she worked at the Control Data Corporation in Rochester, Michigan. This is where she met her husband, to be, Ronald Turner. After knowing Susan for only 3 weeks Ron proposed and Sue accepted. They were married on Friday the 13th. What a wonderful beginning to their 55 year marriage.

They began marriage in 1969 with a five inch screen Sony black and white TV in their living room. Over the years this humble beginning was the driving force behind the success of this hardworking couple.

The years passed and sons Stacy and Keith came along to complete the family. Sue loved her family and living in Clarkston, Michigan. Living on Deer Lake was a dream come true. As it happened Clarkston also had a very nice Indoor Tennis Facility. The die was cast and Susan began learning the game of Tennis, raising a family and working at Turner Associates as the Business Manager. She always had a gift for managing office and family finances.

As a wife, mother and now excellent tennis player Sue found time to develop her skills at cooking and gardening. Ron called her meal creations chef quality.

She could spend all day with her flower gardens. Over the years with each of their many homes she would form an English flower garden around the house. She was always proud of her summer flower color displays and the joy they brought to others.

Chipmunks, deer and rabbits loved the buffet she offered. Sue was on animal patrol throughout the summer.

In 2016 Ron credits Susan with saving his life. Susan now added care giver to her daily responsibilities. She was just a wonderful person and so loved by her family.

Sue had so much energy. She was the engine that gave the Turner family life.

Susan is survived by sons Stacy and Keith, favorite grandchildren Kathleen and Jack, brother Kendal wife Tina, sister Mary Lamb and husband Doug and sister Helene Hodges. She was preceded in death by sister Deborah Crompton, parents Mildred and Ferdinand Strohmeyer.

The loss of Susan has, understandably, left the family in shock. Please be patient as Ron, Stacy and Keith adjust to life without Sue.

A family only graveside burial service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery Harbor Springs, Michigan.

Your prayers, efforts to help, emails, cards, wonderful food and kind words have been greatly appreciated by the family. A special thank you to Officer Daniel Steele, of the Harbor Springs Police Department, for his special efforts and kindness shown when Ron needed it the most.