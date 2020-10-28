Swimmers, divers place

The Clarkston Girls Swim and Dive team lost to Lake Orion last Thursday, 130-56.

Julia Hunt finished in first place in the 1-meter diving event, with a total of 185.30 points.

The Wolves took eight more places in the top 11 spots with Alivia Walbridge finishing in second place with 178.75 points; Madison Verbeke, third, 175.75; Carley Raymond, fourth, 172.10; Addison Oliver, fifth, 166.95; Sarah Cantrell, sixth, 166.85; Ava Mountain, seventh, 136.65; Ava Heslip, tenth, 115.05; and Mackenzie Quinlan, 11th, 97.30.

Olivia Zeiman took second place in the 100-yard breastroke, finishing in the time of 1:22.13.

For third place finishes, Katherine Haar, 100-yard butterfly, 1:08.70; Cora Randolph, 200-yard freestyle, 2:19.22; and Lucienne Lemieux, 200-yard IM, 2:45.63.

For fourth place finishes, Lillia Kurmaniak, 50-yard freestyle, 28.10; Kurmaniak, 100-yard butterfly, 1:11:02; Randolph, 100-yard backstroke, 1:15.07; Lemieux, 100-yard freestyle, 1:05.60;Trisha Verbeke, 200-yard IM, 3:03.09; and Mary Sutherland, 500-yard freestyle, 6:45.14.

For fifth place finishes, Sophia Walker, 50-yard freestyle, 28.93 and 100-yard freestyle, 1:06.35; Ava Dillon, 100-yard breaststroke, 1:43.69; Verbeke, 100-yard backstroke, 1:28.32; Zeiman, 200-yard IM, 3:04.87; Sutherland, 200-yard freestyle, 2:28.54; andAllison Danatzko, 500-yard freestyle, 7:12.88.

For sixth place finishes, Haar, 50-yard freestyle, 29.64; Caitrin Lugger, 100-yard breastroke, 1:44.49; Claire Mazure, 100-yard backstroke, 1:32.69; and Paige Szerlong, 100-yard freestyle, 1:08.16 and 200-yard freestyle, 2:28.95.

For relay events, the Wolves finished in second place in the 400-yard freestyle, 4:18.02.

They finished in third place in the 200-yard freestyle, 2:00.05.. The 200-yard medley relay team finished in fourth place, 2:08.79.

The Wolves competed in the Oakland County Girls Swimming and Diving Championships, Oct. 8-9.

Hunt finished in sixth place in the 1-meter diving, scoring 307.05 in 11 dives. Walbridge finished in tenth place with 284.75 points.

For the relay events, the 200-yard medley relay team finished in 23rd place in the time of 2:06.30. The 200-yard freestyle team finished in 25th place, 1:53.62; and the 400-yard freestyle team finished in 30th place, 4:24.59.

During the final swims in their individual events, Zeiman finished in 38th place in the 100-yard breaststroke, 1:21.65; Haar, 50th place in 100-yard butterfly, 1:09.38; Randolph, 54th place in 100-yard backstroke, 1:10.37; Kurmaniak, 57th place in 50-yard freestyle, 27.09; and Lemieux in 74th place in the 100-yard freestyle, 1:02.22, and 92nd place 50-yard freestyle, 28.54.