Swinging in with a great start

The Clarkston Girls JV Golf team started its season with a tournament and match.

In the Wolves’ first tournament of the season they came in ninth place with two birdies on the day, posting a 4-over 74 at the Links of Crystal Lake.

“This was a great start in their first 18-hole match,” said Coach Nikole Carlson Hartzell. “Everyone contributed in the 5-player scramble, which was really such a fun way to kick off the season. We were well rounded and each player contributed throughout the day.”

They beat Rochester Adams at Pine Knob Golf Club on Aug. 17, 196-205.

Freshman Grace Johnston kicked off the match with a birdie on hole one. Halina Duch added a birdie on hole eight to help bring it home for the Wolves.

“Grace’s round of 42 and returning player Paisley DeNault’s 46 were instrumental in the victory,” said Hartzell.

Clarkston Girls JV Golf, from left in the front row, Addy Selden, Meredith Rainoldi, Allison Brakke, Grace Johnston, Kiera Rico, Halina Duch, Allison Goodrich; back row, Camryn Boisvert, Avery Eastman, Elly Ryan, Skylar Kelly, Emily Goodrich and Lilah Hill. Photo: Nikole Carlson Hartzell