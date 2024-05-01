The Goddard School of Clarkston to host summer camp

CLARKSTON ­­— The Goddard School of Clarkston a play- and inquiry-based learning experience for area families, is now accepting enrollments for its summer camp program, featuring guests, activities and more.

Special guests include Science Alive, which offers personalized, interactive school classroom presentations with live reptiles, amphibians, birds, and mammals, Greg Lesters Puppet Adventures, specializing in live puppet shows and hands-on workshops and Mad Foamers Foam Party.

There will be a number of activities offered to students, such as making pizzas, rain gutter regatta and more.

The summer camp program takes place from June 10 through August 23 and is accepting students ages five to eight-years-old.

Summer camp sessions can be reserved weekly or daily.

For families interested in learning more about the summer camp program and to register, email ClarkstonMI@goddardschools.com or call 248-605-0415.

For more information about The Goddard School of Clarkston and year-round early childhood education programs for children aged 6 weeks to 6 years old, please visit GoddardSchool.com.