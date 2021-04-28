Thrilling win for Wolves against Birmingham

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Cheers erupted from the stands and the sidelines after senior Harry Skinner scored against Birmingham United with 17 seconds left in the game, April 22.

The goal sealed the win in the close game for Clarkston Boys Varsity Lacrosse, ending the night, 9-7.

“It was a great move, great timing,” said Brian Kaminskas, head coach. “We were trying to ice it there and run out the clock. But he puts it in and puts it away a few seconds early. Great effort. It was a smart move.”

Senior Sam Lightfoot opened the night with a hat trick in the first seven minutes of the game, putting the Wolves up 3-0.

“It’s great – that’s what you want from a senior attackman,” said Kaminskas. “We brought him up as a freshman for a reason and it’s paying off. He’s strong. Everyone is marking him. He’s doing very well.”

Birmingham United closed the game with one minute left in the first quarter with goals from James Hailer and Owen Van Hees, 3-2.

They opened the second quarter with a goal from Jonny Cross in the first 15 seconds, tying the score.

Clarkston took the lead back seconds later with a goal from senior Braedyn Callahan off an assist from Skinner.

The Wolves closed the first half with a 6-3 lead after Lightfoot and senior Jack Gurn each scored a goal.

“It was sloppy,” Kaminskas said about the game. “A lot of self-inflicted wounds. I have been saying it a lot but it’s true we have to fix those things. We are making silly decisions at times we can’t and it’s eating us up a little bit. They are playing hard fast so they are winning.

Lightfoot led with five goals and Gurn had two in the win.

The Wolves opened last week with a 17-2 win over Bloomfield Hills, April 20. They also won their game against Grand Ledge on Saturday, 14-2.

They opened the week in an OAA league game against Rochester Adams.

JV plays Troy on Saturday during Game for Hope at 5:30 p.m. Varsity plays at 7:30 p.m. They head to Lake Orion on May 4. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.