Top spot at CHSL cross country jamboree in Mountaineer Update

Clarkston Everest Collegiate Girls Cross Country team didn’t let a storm delay slow them down at the first Catholic High School League Jamboree at Memorial Park, Sept. 14.

The Mountaineers finished in first place with a score of 37 points.

Junior Alyse Felix led the team as she finished in fifth place in the time of 21:53.50.

The top five runners also included junior Caroline Cross in ninth place, 22:31.1; senior Avery Herrgott, tenth, 22:33.70; freshman Erica Walker, 12th, 23:17.7; and sophomore Eve Herrgott, 18th, 23:38.6.

Royal Oak Shrine finished in second place with 47 points; Ann Arbor Greenhills, third, 78; Allen Park Cabrini, fourth, 79; Madison Heights Bishop Foley, fifth, 136; Austin Catholic, sixth, 151; and Riverview Gabriel Richard, seventh, 199.

The Mountaineers competed in the Holly Invite at Springfield Oaks on Saturday.

They finished in second place in the Springfield Oaks Division V with 39 points .

They had four varsity runners place in the top ten and all seven varsity runners medaled in the top 35.

Felix finished in third place in the time of 21:52.2; Cross, seventh, 22:20.7; Avery Herrgott, eighth, 22:22; Walker, ninth, 22:25.7; Eve Herrgott, 17th, 23:22.6; junior Stephanie Suran, 22nd, 23:42.9; and freshman Olivia Leahy, 26th, 24:13.2.

Everest finished in fourth place in the JV for Divisions III, IV, V.

Everest Collegiate Varsity Football won their home game against Cabrini last Friday, 42-12, giving the Mountaineers their second win of the season, putting them 2-2 after winning their home game against Breckenridge at Clarkston High School on Sept. 10, 50-37.

Everest Collegiate Boys Varsity Soccer finished the week with a 1-0 win over Parkway Christian on Saturday. Lucas Cross scored the lone goal.

They opened the week with a 6-0 win over Austin Catholic at Clintonwood, September 14. They also defeated Foley last Thursday, 2-0. Mark Cross scored both goals.

Everest Collegiate Volleyball was victorious over Cristo Rey on Sept. 15. The JV team won their game, 2-0, winning both of their matches 25-18. The varsity team won their game, 3-0, winning matches 25-6, 25-10 and 25-11.

The varsity team won the bronze bracket in the Clawson Tournament on Saturday. Freshman Sarah Bradley was named to the All-Tournament team.