Track, golf ready for post-season

Wolves, Mountaineers head to state finals this Saturday

Athletes from Clarkston are heading to the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 1 Track and Field State Finals at Rockford High School this Saturday.

The boys team finished qualifying three in individual events and qualifying two relay teams in the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 1 Region 9 meet at Milford, May 19.

Senior Mark Palmeter finished in second place in the 400-meter dash in the time of 49.82; junior Bryce Nowik, second, 1,600-meter run, 4:25.23; and senior Colin Bastuba, second, 110-meter hurdles, 15.15.

The 3,200-meter relay team with Nowik, sophomore Joshua Ellingsworth, junior Andrew Floros and senior Frank Schuster finished in second place in the time of 8:02.35 to qualify.

The 1,600-meter relay team finished in third place in the time of 3:25.86 to qualify with athletes Palmeter, Bastuba, sophomore Gabe Van Goor and sophomore Micah Chaney.

The girls team qualified three in individual events and one relay team.

Senior Jurney Harris finished in second place in the 100-meter dash.

Junior Genna Golab and sophomore Audrey Morgan both qualified in the pole vault. Golab finished in second place with the distance of 10-09 and Morgan finished in fifth place, 10-03.

The 400-meter relay team with Harris, sophomore Scarlett Keenan, sophomore Brooke Ratliff and junior Cassandra King finished in second place, 51.51.

* * *

Clarkston Everest Collegiate are sending two athletes to the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 4 Track and Field State Finals this Saturday in Hudsonville.

The pair qualified during the MHSAA LP Division 4 Region 29 meet at Dryden, May 20.

Senior Thomas Williams finished in second place in the 110-meter hurdles in the time of 17.79; and junior Kathleen Thibodeau, fifth, 100-meter dash, 13.49.

Top-10 finish on links for Clarkston

Clarkston Boys Varsity Golf finished in the top ten in the Grand Blanc/OLSM/Top50Jr Tour Invite at Spring Meadows, May 22.

Senior Camden Paul finished as medalist and led the Wolves with a 75. Seniors Zach Bauer hit a 77 for the day; Sawyer Haiss, 80; Tyler Wilford, 83; and Kurtis Niemi, 84.

The Wolves finished in the top ten in the D1 Oakland County Championship, May 17. Bauer led with a 76. Paul had a 77. Junior Samuel Studak and senior Blake Botterill both had a 82.

Clarkston competed in the North Star Bank at Plum Hollow, May 15. They finished in the top ten. Senior Jose De Nigris led with a 77 and had a hole-in-one. Bauer and Paul had a 80; Wilford, 88; and Haiss, 91.

The Wolves head to Currie Golf Club in Midland for the MHSAA Division 1 Boys Golf Regional 2 meet on Wednesday, May 31. Qualifying teams and individuals move on the state finals, June 9-10, held at The Meadows at Grand Valley State University.

~Wendi Price