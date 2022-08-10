Undefeated champs in summer season

The Malace HR team completed their undefeated, 12-0, season winning the playoffs to be the 2022

Independence Township Boys 11-12 Baseball Champions, July 28.

Half of the team was on the 12-0 undefeated team from 2021. The boys worked together as a team, cheered each other on, improved throughout the season, made new friends, and had fun!

This year’s team includes Lucian Anger, Calvin Brown, Jameson Buchholz, Braelyn Conley, Carson Cox, Graham Harrell, Brandon Jaskulka, Logan Jaskulka, Grant Nanzer, Zachary Reynolds, Brady Smith and Will Tillander with coaches Jeff Jaskulka and Mike Reynolds.