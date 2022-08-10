Undefeated champs in summer season

The Malace HR team completed their undefeated, 12-0, season winning the playoffs to be the 2022
Independence Township Boys 11-12 Baseball Champions, July 28.

Malace HR team finished as 2022 Independence Township Boys 11-12 Baseball Champions with coaches Jeff Jaskulka, Mike Reynolds; and players Carson Cox, Will Tillander, Braelyn Conley, Logan Jaskulka, Brandon Jaskulka, Graham Harrell, Jameson Buchholz, Calvin Brown, Grant Nanzer, Zachary Reynolds, Lucian Anger and Brady Smith (not pictured). Photo provided

Half of the team was on the 12-0 undefeated team from 2021. The boys worked together as a team, cheered each other on, improved throughout the season, made new friends, and had fun!
This year’s team includes Lucian Anger, Calvin Brown, Jameson Buchholz, Braelyn Conley, Carson Cox, Graham Harrell, Brandon Jaskulka, Logan Jaskulka, Grant Nanzer, Zachary Reynolds, Brady Smith and Will Tillander with coaches Jeff Jaskulka and Mike Reynolds.

