Victory in regionals for lax stars

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Independence Township — The Wolves were victorious in the first round of the MHSAA Division 1 Boys Lacrosse Regional 8 game on Friday with a 22-0 shut out over Bay City Central.

“It was a good night,” said Brian Kaminskas, head coach. “First round of playoffs we had a mission to win as big and as quick as we could to send a message to the rest of the region and the state. We did that.”

The game closed at the end of the third quarter with the last goal from Cavanaugh Diton. Diton and his teammates celebrated on the sidelines as it was his first goal.

“He has been trying a lot this year,” said Kaminskas. “But if you really look at it, even before that as much as he wants to score, he is moving the ball and he is unselfish with it. He is still trying to get other people the ball. It’s just a great character.”

Clarkston opened the scoring off a goal from Zaidan Green with 6:34 to go in the first quarter. Nick Ferman added another one just a little a minute later with an assist from Green.

With 4:53 left in the quarter, the Wolves scored three goals in a span of a minute from Blake Berry, Travis Bordine and Ferman.

Clarkston closed the first quarter with an 8-0 with three more goals.

“It was all around a great group effort,” Kaminskas said. “Danny Redmond had a his first shut out in the net. Ellis York had eight points.”

York scored three goals and had five assists. Green scored four goals and had three assists. Ferman scored four goals and had one assist. Charlie Formaro had three goals and two assists.

Berry had two goals and one assist.

Bordine had two goals . Nick Terisgni, Jason Martindale, Lucas Diton and C. Diton each scored one goal. Denny Wandrei, Brady Middleton, Ryan Phyle and Tyler Cray each had one assist.

Clarkston opened last week with a 17-7 win over Orchard Lake St. Mary’s on Monday, May 15. They finished the first quarter with a 4-3 lead. Then, outscored the Eaglets 12-1 in the next two quarters.

Green led with six goals and one assist. Ferman scored three goals and had two assists. Gavin Pate had three goals and one assist. Berry and Cray both scored one goal and had two assists. Parker Royce, Terisigni and L. Diton each scored one goal. Redmond had seven saves.

The Wolves closed the regular season with a 13-2 win over Canton on Wednesday, May 17.

“Both games allowed us to get more guys on the field and off the bench,” said Kaminskas.

Phyle scored four goals. Ferman scored two goals and had two assists. Green and Cray both scored two goals and had one assist. Formaro, York and L. Diton each scored one goal. Berry had one assist. Redmond had seven saves.

The Wolves (16-2) host Brandon High School (8-6) in the regional semifinal on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

The winner moves on to the MHSAA Division 1 Boys Lacrosse Regional 8 Final on Tuesday, May 30 at Clarkston High School, 6 p.m.