Victory on the ice

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Clarkston Icers returned from the holiday break with a 3-1 win as they hosted Rochester United on Saturday.

“From my perspective, it was good,” said Clarkston Varsity Hockey Head Coach Karl Daiek.

Junior Tate Phares started the scoring for the Wolves with his goal in the first period.

“The first goal was good because it came from a kid who hasn’t scored a lot but has played really well,” Daiek added.

Senior Cam Thomas scored the remaining two goals. Seniors Logan McGivern, Brandt Botterill and junior Hunter Carene each had one assist during the game. The Wolves made 35 shots on the net and senior Jakob Harper had 26 saves.

“Jakob has been outstanding,” Daiek said.

“Both teams were a little rusty to start,” he added. “Nobody has played for a couple of weeks. It was good to see other guys step up and get an opportunity to show what they can do. We have had a couple injuries that have hurt us and some guys not feeling well so to come out with a win and the effort they put in was really good. “

He added some players were still on vacation and junior Ethan Adams is on injury leave after a broken collarbone during the Wolves’ game against Flint Powers.

“He is a valuable defenseman so that hurts,” he said.

The Wolves headed into the holiday break after winning two games and losing one.

They defeated Troy United on Dec. 18, 6-1. Senior Ben Zielke led with three power play goals for the night. Seniors Joey Ketzler, Ethan Hackstock and sophomore Gino Giannini each scored one goal. Senior Jamison Eppink had two assists as Adams, Botterill, Thomas, senior Cole Goble and junior Ryan Galligan each had one assist. The Wolves had 43 shots on the net and Harper had 25 saves.

They also posted a 3-1 win over Flint Powers, Dec. 21. Thomas led with two goals. Ketzler had one goal. McGivern had two assists and Eppink had one assist. The Wolves made 28 shots on the net and Harper made 21 saves.

They lost to Detroit Country Day on Dec. 20, 6-3. McGivern had one goal and one assist. Thomas and junior Brendan Frederick scored one goal each. Carene, Ketzler and Phares had one goal each. Harper had 20 saves during the game.

The Wolves (8-5) host White Lake Lakeland this Saturday at Detroit Skating Club, 888 Denison Court in Bloomfield Hills, 8 p.m.

“I am encouraged because we were missing players,” Daiek said, adding they have three practices this week before the game.